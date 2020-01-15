Russia: Putin proposes more powers for parliament

Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () Vladimir Putin said parliament should be granted more powers, including the ability to select the prime minister. The Russian president's term will end in 2024, with the constitution currently requiring him to step down.
Russian Government Resigns as Putin Proposes Power Extension The extraordinary resignation of the entire Russian government was announced by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday. Medvedev will also resign. The move comes in response to proposed constitutional amendments by Russian...