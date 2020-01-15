Global  

Russia: Putin proposes more powers for parliament

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Vladimir Putin said parliament should be granted more powers, including the ability to select the prime minister. The Russian president's term will end in 2024, with the constitution currently requiring him to step down.
News video: Russian Government Resigns as Putin Proposes Power Extension

Russian Government Resigns as Putin Proposes Power Extension 01:26

 Russian Government Resigns as Putin Proposes Power Extension The extraordinary resignation of the entire Russian government was announced by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday. Medvedev will also resign. The move comes in response to proposed constitutional amendments by Russian...

President Donald Trump’s call with his Russian counterpart has raised questions after news about the call came from Moscow instead of the White House. According to CNN, the Kremlin said that..

Putin calls for more powers to Duma, Medvedev govt resigns

Moscow, Jan 15 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday proposed giving the State Duma, the lower house of Parliament, greater powers to choose the...
Sify

Putin proposes power shift to parliament and PM, in possible hint on own future

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday proposed giving parliament the power to choose Russia's prime minister and other key positions, a major change to the...
Reuters


glen_gogerly

Glenville Gogerly EADW- Libertarian Party UK This development is showing that Russia is moving more towards a dictatorship. Although Putin says that any Constit… https://t.co/C13Qkos3Q4 2 hours ago

MuthokaTito

The Muthoka® RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin proposed changing the constitution to give parliament more power, including the ab… https://t.co/FeGPPtiX4S 3 hours ago

AnkolaEkta

Unity, it's me! RT @palkisu: What's cooking in Russia?! Putin delivers a national address, advises Russians to make more babies (in so many words).Proposes… 3 hours ago

Kamp_EFOW

Adriaan Kamp ‘More powers, more responsibilities’: Putin proposes granting parliament power to choose PM & form government https://t.co/xW3gGXPMio 3 hours ago

SaltySandlapper

Salty Q 🌟🌟🌟 Amazing. "More diversification of power." Has #GreatAwakening hit Russia also? Russian government resigns after Pr… https://t.co/s2hbadSo8F 4 hours ago

barbzy1

🇺🇸#LANDSLIDE2020 Amazing... what is in store for Russia?? Democracy? More Freedom? 🚨Russian GOVT resigns 🚨 after President Putin’s… https://t.co/o1mdKsJJVz 4 hours ago

ben_orlebeke

Ben Orlebeke Putin proposes changes to become even more of a dictator, so his prime minister and the PM's entire cabinet resign.… https://t.co/X0hLb2ta3H 4 hours ago

brandonleeheard

Brandon Lee Heard Russian government resigns after Putin proposes reforms that would weaken his successor. “Handing parliament more… https://t.co/ZkCZmDsgQA 4 hours ago

