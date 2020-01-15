Global  

Bruce Springsteen looks on as son Sam becomes a Jersey City firefighter

Wednesday, 15 January 2020
Sam Springsteen, the 25-year old son of Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, is officially a Jersey City firefighter.
News video: Bruce Springsteen's son sworn in as New Jersey firefighter

Bruce Springsteen's son sworn in as New Jersey firefighter 00:34

 Bruce Springsteen played the proud dad on Tuesday when his son was officially sworn in as a firefighter in the family's native New Jersey.

WEB EXTRA: Bruce Springsteen's Son Sworn In As Firefighter [Video]WEB EXTRA: Bruce Springsteen's Son Sworn In As Firefighter

Sam Springsteen, Bruce Springsteen’s youngest son, was sworn in as a Jersey City, NJ firefighter on Tuesday. Take a look at the swearing-in ceremony.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:38Published

Jersey City Swears In New Class Of Firefighters [Video]Jersey City Swears In New Class Of Firefighters

Jersey City welcomed a new class of firefighters on Tuesday in a City Hall ceremony was a star-studded affair with "The Boss" Bruce Springsteen in the audience. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:31Published


Bruce Springsteen’s Son Sam Joins Jersey City’s Firefighters

A ceremony to welcome a new class of firefighters became a star-studded affair with "The Boss" Bruce Springsteen and wife Patti Scialfa in the audience.
CBS 2

Bruce Springsteen Shows Up for Son’s Swearing-In as New Jersey Firefighter


TIME

