Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. lead field into rock hall

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Posthumous inductees Whitney Houston and The Notorious B.I.G. will lead a new class into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, joined by Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails and T-Rex. The gospel-trained Houston, whose soaring voice transformed the Dolly Parton cover “I Will Always Love You” into a […]
