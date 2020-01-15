Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. lead field into rock hall
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — Posthumous inductees Whitney Houston and The Notorious B.I.G. will lead a new class into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, joined by Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails and T-Rex. The gospel-trained Houston, whose soaring voice transformed the Dolly Parton cover “I Will Always Love You” into a […]
Houston, the only woman included in the 2020 class of a male-dominated institution, will be joined by Biggie Smalls, Nine Inch Nails, The Doobie Brothers, T. Rex... NPR Also reported by •NYTimes.com •CBC.ca •FOXNews.com •USATODAY.com