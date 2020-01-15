Global  

'Democrats have to do better': Van Jones says no one in 'dispiriting' debate looked ready to beat Trump

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
"Democrats have to do better than what we saw tonight. There was nothing I saw tonight that would be able to take Donald Trump out," Van Jones said
News video: Van Jones on Dem debate, Warren and Sanders

Van Jones on Dem debate, Warren and Sanders 00:44

 CNN&apos;s Van Jones praises Elizabeth Warren but says current Democrats won&apos;t be able to defeat Trump.

CNN's Van Jones Buries 2020 Field After Debate: 'Nothing I Saw Tonight Would Be Able to Take Donald Trump Out'

CNN's *Van Jones* tonight said he was dispirited by the Democratic debate and that nothing he saw from any of the candidates looked like any of them could beat...
Mediaite

Van Jones: No Candidate In Democratic Debate Could 'Take Donald Trump Out'

'Democrats need to do better'
Daily Caller


