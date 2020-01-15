Global  

Whitney Houston and Nine Inch Nails Make the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
The 2020 class includes the Notorious B.I.G., Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers and T-Rex. Dave Matthews Band, Motörhead and Pat Benatar did not make the cut.
