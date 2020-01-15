Global  

Russian government, PM Medvedev resign after Putin unveils reforms

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has handed in his resignation to President Vladimir Putin, Russian news agencies reported. The surprise move came just after Putin announced planned changes to the constitution.
Russia's Putin in Turkey to inaugurate new gas pipeline [Video]Russia's Putin in Turkey to inaugurate new gas pipeline

The pipeline - known as Turkstream - is five years in the making.

Trump's Latest Call With Putin Raises More Questions Than It Answers [Video]Trump's Latest Call With Putin Raises More Questions Than It Answers

President Donald Trump’s call with his Russian counterpart has raised questions after news about the call came from Moscow instead of the White House. According to CNN, the Kremlin said that..

Fin24.com | Russian Prime Minister resigns, Putin to choose new government

In the shock announcement, Dmitry Medvedev said President Vladimir Putin would choose a new government. Putin is also expected to make changes to the country's...
Russian government resigns after Putin sets out constitutional shake-up

Russia's government unexpectedly resigned on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin proposed sweeping constitutional changes that could allow him to extend his...
Reuters India

