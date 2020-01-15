Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Entire Russian government resigns after Vladimir Putin speech

Sydney Morning Herald Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev says his government is resigning to give President Vladimir Putin room to carry out the changes he wants to make to the constitution.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Russian government dissolved - Prime Minister Medvedev

Russian government dissolved - Prime Minister Medvedev 01:08

 The unexpected announcement, which came shortly after Putin proposed a nationwide vote on sweeping changes that would shift power from the presidency to parliament, means Russia will also get a new prime minister.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Putin and Erdogan call for Libya ceasefire [Video]Putin and Erdogan call for Libya ceasefire

Russian and Turkish leaders, who back opposing sides in Libyan conflict, call for ceasefire to begin on January 12.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:20Published

Russia's Putin in Turkey to inaugurate new gas pipeline [Video]Russia's Putin in Turkey to inaugurate new gas pipeline

The pipeline - known as Turkstream - is five years in the making.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 08:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Russian prime minister and government resign after Vladimir Putin speech

The unexpected announcement, which came shortly after Mr. Putin proposed a nationwide vote on sweeping changes that would shift power from the presidency to...
Hindu

Putin's prime minister submits resignation after Russian leader proposed Cabinet overhaul

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a constitutional overhaul Wednesday to boost the powers of parliament and the Cabinet, a move signaling Putin's...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesSify

Tweets about this

ramsayshonge

Ramsay Shonge RT @CNN: JUST IN: The entire Russian government resigns, clearing a way for President Vladimir Putin to enact reforms that would weaken his… 8 seconds ago

toolzbabe

Dr Toolz RT @Mawunya_: Breaking news: Russian PM and entire government resigns after President Putin announces plans to amend constitution to extend… 8 seconds ago

rob13567

Scary Strange Times🌊 RT @ScottImmordino: There goes the entire Russian government, as Putin consolidates power. This is the guy that Republicans admire? https:/… 13 seconds ago

RonanRedstone

Ronan Redstone BREAKING: Entire Russian Government Resigns After Putin State Of Nation Address https://t.co/eTskzsujgb via @gatewaypundit 13 seconds ago

Denali99

C. Nelson RT @cnni: JUST IN: The entire Russian government resigns, clearing a way for President Vladimir Putin to enact reforms that would weaken hi… 22 seconds ago

bonfirewong

bonfire RT @cnnbrk: The entire Russian government resigns, clearing a way for President Vladimir Putin to enact reforms that would weaken his succe… 28 seconds ago

dragontailscomp

JDK RT @cnni: The entire Russian government is stepping down. Here's what that means: https://t.co/tNFKMt0bzY https://t.co/hDYxYv5qlk 33 seconds ago

LRrenn

Lois Rrenn RT @THEHermanCain: I don't think anyone saw this coming. #Russia #VladimirPutin https://t.co/69dN0CtrJC 40 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.