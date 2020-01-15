Global  

Ukraine checking whether Iran will hand over plane crash black boxes: Interfax

Reuters Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Ukraine is trying to establish whether Iran will hand over the black boxes from a Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed in Iran last week, a senior Ukrainian prosecutor was quoted by Interfax Ukraine as saying on Wednesday.
