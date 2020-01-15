Global  

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, entire Cabinet resigns

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020
Dmitry Medvedev made the announcement after Vladimir Putin unveiled a series of changes Medvedev said would alter the country's balance of power.
Russia PM's government resigns

Russia PM's government resigns

 Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and his government have resigned. Medvedev has agreed to take a new role in overseeing defence and security.

Russian government dissolved - Prime Minister Medvedev

The unexpected announcement, which came shortly after Putin proposed a nationwide vote on sweeping changes that would shift power from the presidency to parliament, means Russia will also get a new..

Credit: Reuters Studio


Russian govt resigns amid Putin's bid to carve out new power base

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev submitted his resignation to President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. Russian news agencies said Putin thanked Medvedev for...
IndiaTimes Also reported by Deutsche Welle CBC.ca NPR Tamworth Herald Reuters News24 France 24 Independent NYTimes.com

Report: Russian prime minister submits resignation to Putin

MOSCOW (AP) — The Tass news agency reports that Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev submitted his resignation to President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday....
Seattle Times

