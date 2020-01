Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

TEMPE, Arizona (AP) — Cardinals star wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is coming back to the team for the 2020 season. There was speculation the 36-year-old Fitzgerald might retire, but the team announced Wednesday he has signed a one-year contract. In 16 seasons with Arizona, Fitzgerald is the Cardinals' franchise leader in games played (250), receptions […]