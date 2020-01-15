Global  

Russian government resigns after Putin sets out constitutional shake-up

Reuters Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Russia's government unexpectedly resigned on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin proposed sweeping constitutional changes that could allow him to extend his rule.
