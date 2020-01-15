Global  

100s of migrants gather in Honduras to attempt new caravan

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — Hundreds of Honduran migrants started walking and hitching rides Wednesday from the city of San Pedro Sula, in a bid to form the kind of migrant caravan that reached the U.S. border in 2018. Some migrants waved Honduran flags and shouted slogans against President Juan Orlando Hernández as they […]
