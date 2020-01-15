100s of migrants gather in Honduras to attempt new caravan

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — Hundreds of Honduran migrants started walking and hitching rides Wednesday from the city of San Pedro Sula, in a bid to form the kind of migrant caravan that reached the U.S. border in 2018. Some migrants waved Honduran flags and shouted slogans against President Juan Orlando Hernández as they […]



Recent related news from verified sources Honduran migrants gather to try forming new caravan Hundreds of mostly Hondurans began walking and hitching rides from San Pedro Sula on Wednesday in hopes of starting another migrant caravan similar to one that...

FOXNews.com 2 hours ago



Mexico said latest migrant caravan won't pass - Guatemala president Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told the Guatemalan government that a caravan of migrants heading towards the United States from Honduras would not be...

Reuters India 4 hours ago



