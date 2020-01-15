Global  

Steve Sabol, the legend who changed how we watch NFL, makes Pro Football Hall of Fame

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Steve Sabol, a 35-time Emmy award winner who helped found NFL films and guided the brand for decades, will be inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame.
News video: Cowboys Legend Drew Pearson Upset Over Not Making Hall Of Fame After Over 30 Years

Cowboys Legend Drew Pearson Upset Over Not Making Hall Of Fame After Over 30 Years 02:02

 Drew Pearson, along with family, friends and media members, waited for nearly two hours Wednesday morning at his Plano home for the long-awaited news of the Dallas Cowboys legend's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Katie Johnston reports.

Paul Tagliabue headlines Pro Football Hall of Fame's Centennial class of 2020

Former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue was among the 15 honorees selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's expanded Centennial class for 2020.
USATODAY.com

Pro Football Hall of Fame Centennial Class: Steve Sabol, Donnie Shell, headline senior inductees, contributors

All but the five modern-era members of this year's Hall of Fame class were announced on Wednesday
CBS Sports Also reported by •ESPN

