Golden Knights fire Gallant, name DeBoer new coach

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
The Vegas Golden Knights fired former NHL coach of the year Gerard Gallant on Wednesday amid a four-game losing streak and replaced him with Peter DeBoer. General manager Kelly McCrimmon announced the stunning change the morning after a 4-2 loss to Buffalo dropped Vegas out of a playoff position in the Western Conference. McCrimmon said […]
