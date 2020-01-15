Golden Knights fire Gallant, name DeBoer new coach

The Vegas Golden Knights fired former NHL coach of the year Gerard Gallant on Wednesday amid a four-game losing streak and replaced him with Peter DeBoer. General manager Kelly McCrimmon announced the stunning change the morning after a 4-2 loss to Buffalo dropped Vegas out of a playoff position in the Western Conference. McCrimmon said […]

