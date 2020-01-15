Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Senate weighs restricting reporters during Trump impeachment trial

euronews Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Senate weighs restricting reporters during Trump impeachment trial
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump impeachment trial could start in days

Trump impeachment trial could start in days 01:32

 The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday to send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate, likely setting the start of Trump's trial for later this week. Zachary Goelman reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Prosecutors for Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial announced [Video]Prosecutors for Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial announced

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has named two House chairmen who led President Donald Trump's impeachment inquiry as prosecutors for his Senate trial. Intelligence committee chairman Adam..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published

'An impeachment that will last forever': Pelosi [Video]'An impeachment that will last forever': Pelosi

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday said &apos;time has been our friend in all of this because it has yielded incriminating evidence&apos;. She also announced the team of seven..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Battle of wills: Senate leader says Trump's impeachment trial ready to go

Battle of wills: Senate leader says Trump's impeachment trial ready to goSenate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he has the votes to start US President Donald Trump's impeachment trial as soon as Speaker Nancy Pelosi releases the...
New Zealand Herald

Graham’s resolution calls on Pelosi to send articles of impeachment to Senate, says trial will start next week

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told Fox News in an interview Wednesday that the Senate will take up President Trump's impeachment trial next week shortly after...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •UpworthyUSATODAY.comDenver PostReutersThe AgeNPR

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SoniaPi42953956

Sonia Pineda RT @2021_free: "If Freedom of speech is taken away then dumb and silent we may be led like sheep for the slaughter." George Washington Se… 2 minutes ago

ElRoachito

Roach 🇺🇸 #GOPHypocrisy Going Out of Business Sale (7 for 1): #1A champions of democracy want #transparency, weigh imposing p… https://t.co/opJnp8Ls0T 3 minutes ago

ralesch

Ric Alesch More evidence that #MoscowMitch is planning a cover-up trial. He'll do anything to keep the American people from kn… https://t.co/CttSYwF8YN 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.