Peter MacKay set to enter the Conservative leadership race today

CBC.ca Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Peter MacKay will officially signal he's ready to jump into the Conservative leadership race today.
News video: The Conservative Leadership Race Is Set To Launch

The Conservative Leadership Race Is Set To Launch 01:01

 The search for the next federal Conservative leader has begun and candidates have until Feb. 27 to throw their hats in the race.

Peter MacKay expected to announce Conservative leadership bid

CTV News has learned that prominent Conservative Peter MacKay is expected to announce a party leadership bid Wednesday afternoon.
AlanGillies

Alan Gillies 🇨🇦 RT @CBCAlerts: More @CBCNews: Peter MacKay to enter Conservative leadership race, CBC News has learned. Ex-Progressive Conservative leader… 19 minutes ago

Karolin21315327

Karoline RT @CBCBecauseNews: "Peter MacKay set to enter the Conservative leadership race today." - CBC News Did you know he also took the news quiz… 1 hour ago

kendallrworth

Kendall r Worth RT @CBCNS: Peter MacKay set to enter the Conservative leadership race today https://t.co/W850ZXuKtP https://t.co/BcsLYqIyb8 2 hours ago

jmhamiltonblog

J.M. Hamilton RT @CBCPolitics: Peter MacKay set to enter the Conservative leadership race today https://t.co/wac02arKXo #hw #cdnpoli https://t.co/F9wyGBu… 3 hours ago

C24Drop

DropC24 RT @PoePoeYou1: An elite traitor. Turn your back on this party. Peter MacKay set to enter the Conservative leadership race today https:/… 4 hours ago

helloryanjones

Ryan Patrick Jones RT @JPTasker: Peter MacKay set to enter the Conservative leadership race today. https://t.co/18Q1oRSdj1 #cdnpoli https://t.co/z79ZY0pWH5 5 hours ago

RobnHood9090

NB_Tweeters Peter MacKay set to enter the Conservative leadership race today https://t.co/TP2Mmijio3 #ns #cdnpoli 6 hours ago

