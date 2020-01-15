U.S. Virgin Islands sues Jeffrey Epstein estate, alleges widespread sex trafficking



Recent related videos from verified sources New Lawsuit Alleges Epstein Trafficked Minors As Recently As 2018 U.S. Virgin Islands AG Denise N. George said Jeffrey Epstein used his private island "to conceal and to be able to expand his activity here.” Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:25Published 7 hours ago Report finds 'significant errors' in MIT's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein Three leaders at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's renowned Media Lab learned of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein's status as a convicted sex offender but continued to approve his.. Credit: WCVB Duration: 01:40Published 5 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources US Virgin Islands sues Jeffrey Epstein estate, alleges sex trafficking The lawsuit claims the late financier sexually abused and trafficked in dozens of young women and girls on his private Caribbean island until as recently as...

The Age 13 hours ago



Jeffrey Epstein's estate is sued by U.S. Virgin Islands over alleged widespread sex abuse Jeffrey Epstein's estate was sued on Wednesday by the U.S. Virgin Islands, which claimed that the late accused sex offender raped and trafficked in dozens of...

Reuters 12 hours ago



