U.S. Virgin Islands sues Jeffrey Epstein estate, alleges widespread sex trafficking

Reuters Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Jeffrey Epstein's estate was sued on Wednesday by the U.S. Virgin Islands, which claimed that the late financier sexually abused and trafficked in dozens of young women and girls on his private Caribbean island.
News video: Jeffrey Epstein trafficked underage girls in the Virgin Islands, according to government lawsuit

Jeffrey Epstein trafficked underage girls in the Virgin Islands, according to government lawsuit 00:56

 Jeffrey Epstein's private, Caribbean islands could end up in the hands of government officials after a new lawsuit claims the wealthy Palm Beach financier and his accomplices trafficked young women and underage girls throughout the U.S. Virgin Islands.

