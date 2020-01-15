Global  

3 detained trying to bring live mortar round to Pearl Harbor

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
HONOLULU (AP) — Three people are in custody after military officials said they found a live mortar round in their vehicle at a gate to the sprawling Pearl Harbor military base. Base spokesman Charles Anthony said Wednesday that he doesn’t know what the trio planned to do or where they wanted to go. “It’s an […]
