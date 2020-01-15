Global  

20-year-old dies, several hurt in Florida crash involving Holy Cross women's rowing team

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Vero Beach Police said a 20-year-old woman on the Holy Cross college rowing team was killed after the team van was hit by a truck on Wednesday.
Credit: WCVB - Published
News video: Holy Cross rower killed in crash in Florida

Holy Cross rower killed in crash in Florida 02:26

 A women's crew team member from Holy Cross was killed in a crash in Florida.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Police: 20-year-old woman dead after truck, van carrying college women's rowing team collide in Vero Beach [Video]Police: 20-year-old woman dead after truck, van carrying college women's rowing team collide in Vero Beach

A 20-year-old woman has died following a two-vehicle crash involving a college women's rowing team in Vero Beach, according to police. Officers responded to the scene at the Merril P. Barber Bridge and..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:48Published

Holy Cross Student Killed, 11 Injured When Rowing Team’s Van Crashes In Florida [Video]Holy Cross Student Killed, 11 Injured When Rowing Team’s Van Crashes In Florida

WBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 06:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Holy Cross women's rowing team involved in crash in Florida

Vero Beach Police said several members of the Holy Cross women's rowing team were taken by helicopter to area hospitals after truck hit the team van.
USATODAY.com

1 dead, several injured in crash involving Holy Cross rowing team in Florida

One person died and several others were injured Wednesday morning after a van driving a Massachusetts college rowing team was involved in a crash.  
USATODAY.com


