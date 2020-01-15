Global  

Former Cowboys WR Drew Pearson upset by Hall of Fame snub: 'They broke my heart'

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
A member of the NFL's All-Decade team for the 1970s, Pearson was visibly frustrated when the Centennial Slate of the Hall of Fame class was announced.
News video: Cowboys Legend Drew Pearson Upset Over Not Making Hall Of Fame After Over 30 Years

Cowboys Legend Drew Pearson Upset Over Not Making Hall Of Fame After Over 30 Years 02:02

 Drew Pearson, along with family, friends and media members, waited for nearly two hours Wednesday morning at his Plano home for the long-awaited news of the Dallas Cowboys legend's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Katie Johnston reports.

Dave Matthews Band Fans Call Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Snub 'Unprecedented'

When the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2020 was announced on Wednesday morning (Jan. 15), Dave Matthews Band fans were aghast to see the...
Billboard.com Also reported by •FOX Sports

Pearson disappointed in Hall snub, still hopeful

Drew Pearson became the only member of the NFL's 1970s All-Decade team to be left out of the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he was passed up for enshrinement as...
ESPN


