Stephen Harper resigns from Conservative Fund board as leadership race heats up

CBC.ca Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Former prime minister Stephen Harper has resigned from the board of the Conservative Party of Canada Fund, the fundraising arm of the national party, just as the party's leadership race begins in earnest.
News video: The Conservative Leadership Race Is Set To Launch

The Conservative Leadership Race Is Set To Launch 01:01

 The search for the next federal Conservative leader has begun and candidates have until Feb. 27 to throw their hats in the race.

Harper has resigned from Conservative fundraising board

Former prime minister Stephen Harper has resigned from the board of the Conservative Fund, the party confirms.
MacKay to run for leadership of Canada’s Conservative party

TORONTO (AP) — Former Canadian Foreign Minister Peter MacKay said Wednesday he is running to be the leader of Canada’s Conservative Party MacKay tweeted...
