'Goosebumps': Kyrgios, Federer among stars serving up at Rally for Relief

The Age Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
A full house at Rod Laver Arena has watched Roger Federer defeat Nick Kyrgios in a one-set finale to the Australian Open's Rally for Relief to aid bushfire charities.
Credit: Reuters - Sports
News video: Tennis stars raise funds for bushfire relief

Tennis stars raise funds for bushfire relief 03:48

 A host of tennis stars including Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams help the Nick Kyrgios inspired "Rally for Relief" raise money for Australian bushfire relief.

Tennis stars raise millions for Australian wildfire victims

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A capacity crowd of more than 15,000 at Rod Laver Arena watched Roger Federer defeat Nick Kyrgios in a one-set finale to the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Sify

Sport24.co.za | Federer, Nadal lead stars swinging racquets for bushfire relief

Superstars Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal jointly donated R2.5 million for Australian bushfire relief at a charity fundraiser in smoggy Melbourne.
News24

