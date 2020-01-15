Global  

Rep. Cleaver’s opponent apologizes for Cosby-related tweet

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Democrat challenging U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri in this year’s primary has apologized for incorrectly accusing the incumbent of having a picture of disgraced comedian Bill Cosby under his desk. Maite Salazar, of Kansas City, last week retweeted a post that showed a picture under Cleaver’s desk and […]
