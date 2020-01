ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey on Wednesday lifted its more than two-year ban on accessing Wikipedia, weeks after the country’s highest court ruled that the block violated freedom of expression. Turkey blocked Wikipedia in April 2017, accusing it of being part of a “smear campaign” against the country, after the website refused to remove content […]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Thousands Take Part In Garden City Turkey Trot More than 6,000 people burned off calories early today ahead of the big Thanksgiving feast. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:49Published on November 28, 2019 Butterball's 'Turkey Talk Line' is more than a hotline The Turkey Talk Line is still around, but you can also use text or social media to get questions answered. Story: http://bit.ly/2qwZlO1 Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:30Published on November 25, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Turkey issues detailed ruling on Wikipedia rights violation The Turkish Constitutional Court on Wednesday issued a detailed version of last month's ruling that a more than two-year block on access to online encyclopedia...

Reuters 17 hours ago



Turkey ban on Wikipedia set to be lifted after court ruling issued Turkey's ban on online encyclopedia Wikipedia is set to be lifted after the official publication on Wednesday of a Constitutional Court ruling that the more than...

Reuters 16 hours ago





Tweets about this