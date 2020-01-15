Global  

2019 second hottest year in warmest-ever decade: UN

Wednesday, 15 January 2020
2019 second hottest year in warmest-ever decade: UNScientists warn the world will increasingly face more extreme weather events in 2020 like the Australian bushfires. ......
News video: 2019 Was Second-Hottest Year On Record, Capping Off Hottest Decade

2019 Was Second-Hottest Year On Record, Capping Off Hottest Decade 01:02

 Increased carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases are the main culprit.

Last deacde was the second hottest recorded in 100 years [Video]Last deacde was the second hottest recorded in 100 years

The last decade was the second hottest in the past 100 years in the UK, according to figures from the Met Office. It also notes Britain saw eight high temperature records during the century, and says..

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 06:39Published

Climate Researchers Find 2019 was Likely the Second-Hottest Month Ever Recorded [Video]Climate Researchers Find 2019 was Likely the Second-Hottest Month Ever Recorded

The trend of extreme weather this century continued, with scientists saying 2019 was the second hottest year on record. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:44Published


2019 Was Second-Hottest Year On Record, Capping Off Hottest Decade

2019 Was Second-Hottest Year On Record, Capping Off Hottest DecadeWatch VideoLast year was the second-hottest year ever recorded. And it capped off the hottest decade since at least 1880, when modern recordkeeping...
NASA's new video is grim

NASA has some unsettling news.  In 140 years of modern record-keeping, 2019 was the second hottest year on record, which means that 19 of the last 20 years...
k3vin11

Kevin Trinh RT @nytimes: Breaking News: 2019 was the second hottest year on record, closing out the warmest decade ever, U.S. government researchers sa… 5 seconds ago

troberge_au

troberge RT @ProfPCDoherty: Excellent graphic of the global picture. Past decade hottest on record. 2019 Was the Second-Hottest Year Ever, Closing O… 6 seconds ago

pierojak1

Pierpaolo De Caro RT @eroston: This is very bad. https://t.co/pkoqvGbXEH via @business 33 seconds ago

aviandelights

Sophie Lewis RT @UNSWCanberra: 2019 was the second hottest year on record, capping the warmest ever decade, Bloomberg reports. #UNSWCBR climate scientis… 33 seconds ago

MUIDreamers

Mechanical Universal Innovators RT @NASAEarth: 2019 was the second hottest 🌡 year and the last decade was the warmest decade on record. The global average temperature was… 41 seconds ago

LamontEarth

LDEO Global temps are rising, and the investment community is starting to take note. Lamont's @PdeMenocal: "movement of… https://t.co/NNvfkeMhqr 54 seconds ago

UNSWCanberra

UNSW Canberra 2019 was the second hottest year on record, capping the warmest ever decade, Bloomberg reports. #UNSWCBR climate sc… https://t.co/xgrDyBtEhC 1 minute ago

Debkrol

Debkrol RT @EENewsUpdates: NOAA and NASA both reported today that 2019 was the second warmest year since record keeping began in 1880, topped only… 2 minutes ago

