House votes to send Trump impeachment to Senate for trial
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks as the House of Representatives debates the impeachment managers resolution at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. | AP The Senate trial is set to start Thursday. WASHINGTON — The U.S. House voted Wednesday to send two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate and approve House prosecutors for only the third impeachment trial in American history. The nearly party-line vote moved Trump’s impeachment from Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Democratic-run House to the Republican-majority Senate, where Trump expects acquittal, even as new evidence is raising fresh questions about his Ukraine dealings. The vote was...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday announced seven impeachment managers who will represent the House of Representatives in the upcoming impeachment trial of... The Wrap Also reported by •Hindu •Independent •WorldNews •Sify •News24 •FOXNews.com
