Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Judge agrees to block Trump order on rejecting refugee resettlements

WorldNews Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Judge agrees to block Trump order on rejecting refugee resettlementsA federal judge agreed Wednesday to block the Trump administration from enforcing an executive order allowing state and local government officials to reject refugees from ... ......
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Federal Judge In Md. Agrees To Block Trump Order On Refugee Resettlement

Federal Judge In Md. Agrees To Block Trump Order On Refugee Resettlement 00:33

 A federal judge agreed Wednesday to block the Trump administration from enforcing an executive order allowing state and local government officials to reject refugees from resettling in their jurisdictions. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Judge Weighs Bid To Stop President Trump's Refugee Resettlement Limit [Video]Judge Weighs Bid To Stop President Trump's Refugee Resettlement Limit

A federal judge on Wednesday pressed a government lawyer to explain why President Donald Trump signed an executive order allowing state and local governments to reject refugees, questioning whether the..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:31Published

Maryland Seeking To Block Trump's Executive Order On Refugee Resettlement [Video]Maryland Seeking To Block Trump's Executive Order On Refugee Resettlement

Twelve states, including Maryland, have joined a coalition hoping to block President Donald Trump's executive order on refugee resettlement and the state department's efforts to implement it.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Judge agrees to block Trump order on refugee resettlement

A federal judge agreed Wednesday to block the Trump administration from enforcing an executive order allowing state and local government officials to reject...
Denver Post

U.S. judge blocks Trump order requiring local officials' consent to accept refugees

A U.S. federal judge ruled on Wednesday to block an executive order by President Donald Trump that only allows refugees to be resettled if state and local...
Reuters


Tweets about this

digitaljournal

Digital Journal Judge agrees to block Trump order on refugee resettlement https://t.co/RYDq7yQ6TS https://t.co/hypaCsyj6l 14 minutes ago

News_8

News 8 - WROC-TV A federal judge agreed Wednesday to block the Trump administration from enforcing an executive order allowing state… https://t.co/s2wvRE2jwc 23 minutes ago

MPEYTO

Michael Peyton RT @DebraForTexas: This is great news for Texas and America. Greg Abbott and his little friend, my complicit opponent, want to shut up Texa… 26 minutes ago

sallyrae55

Sally Fliipo RT @mamendoza480: NO! The UN will insert themselves! NO! 💥 In issuing a preliminary injunction, Messitte said the process should continue… 34 minutes ago

K_A_Productions

Aptekar Productions RT @InterfaithMin: "I hope and wish that everyone would come to see the fact that this is the right thing to do” said @Alialsudani, chief p… 1 hour ago

kristilloyd123

Kristi Lloyd RT @jhwygirl: A federal judge on Wednesday halted Trump's executive order that gave state & local officials the ability to shut the door on… 1 hour ago

Lisagswells

Lisa Wells RT @keranews: A federal judge has agreed to block enforcement of a Trump administration executive order allowing state & local governments… 2 hours ago

jk2445

isnt it outrageous? RT @mukhtaryare: Judge's order on refugee resettlement could invalidate Minn. county votes. https://t.co/vkbhHplT34 via @mprnews 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.