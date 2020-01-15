Fritz Kaegi's questionable bet on Elizabeth Warren Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Is Cook County's new assessor advancing the cause of a fairer property tax system by running as a convention delegate pledged to a high-profile presidential contender? Greg Hinz On Politics Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi has had his hands full since taking over the job last year, promising to bring big change to an office where clout-heavy insiders were widely believed to have exerted major influence over then-incumbent Joe Berrios. So why is Kaegi, who already faces considerable blowback from big property owners, complicating his stated task by placing a high-profile political bet? My reference is to a development that hasn't received nearly enough attention...

