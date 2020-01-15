Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

President Trump slams Apple for refusing to unlock criminals’ iPhones

WorldNews Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
President Trump slams Apple for refusing to unlock criminals’ iPhonesPresident Donald Trump has slammed Apple over what he said is the company’s refusal to unlock the iPhones of “violent criminal elements” in order to help law enforcement officials in cases such as the December shooting at a naval base in Florida. In a tweet late Tuesday, Trump said Apple needs to do more to assist police and other law enforcement officers as a part of a broader issue of helping out the entire country. Trump also cited his administration’s efforts to assist Apple on business matters. “We are helping Apple all of the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Apple Refuses to Unlock Dead Mass Shooter’s iPhone, Reigniting Privacy Battle with Trump Administration

Apple Refuses to Unlock Dead Mass Shooter’s iPhone, Reigniting Privacy Battle with Trump Administration 01:01

 Apple has reopened another privacy battle with the Trump administration after refusing to unlock the iphone of a mass shooter. Veuer’s Natasha Abellard has the story.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump celebrates Soleimani's death at rally [Video]Trump celebrates Soleimani's death at rally

President Donald Trump took to the stage at Milwaukee in Wisconsin for his campaign rally on Tuesday (January 14) night and jumped straight to the topic of killing Iran's top general Qassem Soleimani.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:47Published

Trump Criticizes Over Apple's Decision Over Unlocking Gunman's Phone [Video]Trump Criticizes Over Apple's Decision Over Unlocking Gunman's Phone

Apple refused to help the FBI unlock two iPhones used by a gunman in a deadly Florida shooting. According to Business Insider, President Donald Trump criticized Apple over their decision. Trump claimed..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump accuses Apple of refusing to unlock criminals’ iPhones, setting the stage for a fight

Trump accuses Apple of refusing to unlock criminals’ iPhones, setting the stage for a fightIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Trump just tweeted a tweet that might escalate a sticky situation into an outright showdown between Apple and the US...
The Verge

10 things in tech you need to know today

10 things in tech you need to know todayGood morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Wednesday. 1. *President Trump lashed out at Apple for refusing to help the FBI unlock a shooter's...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.