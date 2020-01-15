100s of migrants gather in Honduras to attempt new caravan

Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

SAN PEDRO SULA, SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — Hundreds of Honduran migrants started walking and hitching rides Wednesday from the city of San Pedro Sula, in a bid to form the kind of migrant caravan that reached the U.S. border in 2018. Some migrants waved Honduran flags and shouted slogans against President Juan Orlando Hernández as they set out for the Guatemalan border.... 👓 View full article



3 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Reuters Studio - Published Guatemala faces migration test with new Honduras caravan 02:04 Guatemala's new president faces an early test of his ability to impose migration controls sought by Washington as a caravan of hundreds of people left neighboring Honduras on Wednesday, aiming to cross his country en route to the United States. Jillian Kitchener has more.