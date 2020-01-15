Russian government resigns, reports say



Recent related videos from verified sources Russian government dissolved - Prime Minister Medvedev The unexpected announcement, which came shortly after Putin proposed a nationwide vote on sweeping changes that would shift power from the presidency to parliament, means Russia will also get a new.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:08Published 6 hours ago Bay Area Startup Says Russian Military Unit Is Hacking Ukrainian Gas Company A Bay Area startup has been tracking a Russian military hacking unit called the GRU for the past five years. They say the GRU hacked the Democratic National Committee in 2016 and it is now hacking a.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:09Published 19 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Putin back-pedals on Russian mercenaries in Libya Russian President Vladimir Putin personally commented on the participation of Russian mercenaries in hostilities in Libya. While answering a question at a press...

PRAVDA 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this