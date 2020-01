Russian government resigns, reports say

The Russian government resigned Wednesday, according to multiple reports. Russian Prime Minister Dimitry Medvedev announced the resignations after the country’s president, Vladimir...



Recent related videos from verified sources Russian government dissolved - Prime Minister Medvedev The unexpected announcement, which came shortly after Putin proposed a nationwide vote on sweeping changes that would shift power from the presidency to parliament, means Russia will also get a new.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:08Published 6 hours ago Bay Area Startup Says Russian Military Unit Is Hacking Ukrainian Gas Company A Bay Area startup has been tracking a Russian military hacking unit called the GRU for the past five years. They say the GRU hacked the Democratic National Committee in 2016 and it is now hacking a.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:09Published 19 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Putin back-pedals on Russian mercenaries in Libya Russian President Vladimir Putin personally commented on the participation of Russian mercenaries in hostilities in Libya. While answering a question at a press...

PRAVDA 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this