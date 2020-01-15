Global  

Russian government resigns, reports say

WorldNews Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Russian government resigns, reports sayThe Russian government resigned Wednesday, according to multiple reports. Russian Prime Minister Dimitry Medvedev announced the resignations after the country’s president, Vladimir...
News video: Russian Government Resigns as Putin Proposes Power Extension

Russian Government Resigns as Putin Proposes Power Extension 01:26

 Russian Government Resigns as Putin Proposes Power Extension The extraordinary resignation of the entire Russian government was announced by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday. Medvedev will also resign. The move comes in response to proposed constitutional amendments by Russian...

Russian government dissolved - Prime Minister Medvedev [Video]Russian government dissolved - Prime Minister Medvedev

The unexpected announcement, which came shortly after Putin proposed a nationwide vote on sweeping changes that would shift power from the presidency to parliament, means Russia will also get a new..

Bay Area Startup Says Russian Military Unit Is Hacking Ukrainian Gas Company [Video]Bay Area Startup Says Russian Military Unit Is Hacking Ukrainian Gas Company

A Bay Area startup has been tracking a Russian military hacking unit called the GRU for the past five years. They say the GRU hacked the Democratic National Committee in 2016 and it is now hacking a..

Putin back-pedals on Russian mercenaries in Libya

Russian President Vladimir Putin personally commented on the participation of Russian mercenaries in hostilities in Libya. While answering a question at a press...
PRAVDA

