Tinder, OkCupid, other Android apps share user data with dozens of firms

WorldNews Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Tinder, OkCupid, other Android apps share user data with dozens of firmsTen popular apps, including dating apps like Tinder, OkCupid and Grindr, have been found sharing people’s personal information. According to a new study, these apps have been found sharing data with dozens of digital marketing and ad tech companies without users’ knowledge. The only way for many users to protect their information...
News video: Tinder, Grindr Apps Spread Personal Details, Says Study

Tinder, Grindr Apps Spread Personal Details, Says Study 01:05

 Tinder, Grindr Apps Spread Personal Details, Says Study Conducted by a government-funded non-profit in Oslo, Norway, the report was released on Tuesday. It found that popular dating apps spread personal user information to marketing companies. Such practices could violate privacy laws. Finn Myrstad,...

Schleider: Nielsen and Amobee Partnership Will ‘Level the Playing Field’ of Visibility Across Devices [Video]Schleider: Nielsen and Amobee Partnership Will ‘Level the Playing Field’ of Visibility Across Devices

LAS VEGAS– Through a new partnership with Nielsen, independent advertising platform Amobee is helping to usher the next stage of convergence, connected TV and linear media planning. By working with..

Dell to Allow Users to Interact With iPhone Apps on PC [Video]Dell to Allow Users to Interact With iPhone Apps on PC

Dell to Allow Users to Interact With iPhone Apps on PC . Apple users will now be able to respond to iMessages on their Dell computers. The company released its Mobile Connect app in 2018, which allows..

News24.com | Tinder, Grindr accused of illegally sharing user data

Popular dating apps like Tinder and Grindr are sharing the personal data of their users to third parties in breach of EU regulations, a Norwegian consumer rights...
News24

Study finds Grindr, OKCupid and Tinder sharing sensitive data

Some of the most popular dating apps have been accused of playing fast and loose with particularly sensitive data. The Norwegian Consumer Council has published a...
engadget

ytinderbannedme

Why Tinder banned me RT @worldnewsdotcom: .@Tinder, @okcupid, other Android apps share user data with dozens of firms @Grindr #dataprivacy https://t.co/h7SG80… 9 hours ago

worldnewsdotcom

World News Network .@Tinder, @okcupid, other Android apps share user data with dozens of firms @Grindr #dataprivacy… https://t.co/o5b4ddY25n 9 hours ago

BGRIndia

BGR India .@Tinder @okcupid, other @Android apps share user data with dozens of firms: Study https://t.co/cyllQ6ZCwB https://t.co/dFfWkleeRx 11 hours ago

