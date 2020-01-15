Global  

Angelique Kerber suffers back injury ahead of Australian Open

WorldNews Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Angelique Kerber suffers back injury ahead of Australian OpenMELBOURNE — Former Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber suffered a back injury days before the year’s first Grand Slam, with...
