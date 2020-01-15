Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Meghan Markle could face father Thomas Markle in London court over publication of letter

WorldNews Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Meghan Markle could face father Thomas Markle in London court over publication of letterLONDON: A British newspaper which is being sued by Meghan, Britain’s Duchess of Sussex, will use evidence from her father Thomas Markle, in a court battle over its publication of a private letter from the royal to him, it has said in legal documents. Last October, Meghan began legal action against the Mail on Sunday tabloid with her lawyers describing the publication of her letter as part of a “campaign by this media group to publish false and deliberately derogatory stories about her, as well as her husband”. In a statement at the time, husband Prince Harry called the coverage of his wife by the British press “bullying”, likening it to the hounding his mother...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Meghan could face father in court over publication of letter

Meghan could face father in court over publication of letter 01:05

 A British newspaper which is being sued by Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, will use evidence from her father Thomas Markle, in a court battle over its publication of a private letter from the royal to him, it has said in legal documents. Emer McCarthy reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Meghan Markle's Father May Testify Against Her In Court [Video]Meghan Markle's Father May Testify Against Her In Court

Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, could end up testifying against her in court, According to CNN, the potential legal battle would center around her treatment in the UK..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Meghan Markle's father may testify against her in court [Video]Meghan Markle's father may testify against her in court

Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, could end up testifying against her in court,

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Meghan could face father in London court over publication of letter

A British newspaper which is being sued by Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, will use evidence from her father Thomas Markle, in a court battle over its...
Reuters

Meghan Markle's father could testify in royal lawsuit over private letter, documents show

Meghan Markle's estranged father, Thomas Markle, could be called to testify as a defense witness in her lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday newspaper, court...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.