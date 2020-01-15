Meghan Markle could face father Thomas Markle in London court over publication of letter

Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

LONDON: A British newspaper which is being sued by Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, will use evidence from her father Thomas Markle , in a court battle over its publication of a private letter from the royal to him, it has said in legal documents. Last October, Meghan began legal action against the Mail on Sunday tabloid with her lawyers describing the publication of her letter as part of a "campaign by this media group to publish false and deliberately derogatory stories about her, as well as her husband". In a statement at the time, husband Prince Harry called the coverage of his wife by the British press "bullying", likening it to the hounding his mother...


