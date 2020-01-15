Mets stay silent on new manager Carlos Beltrán’s future.
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — While the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox took decisive action in jettisoning their managers after Major League Baseball concluded they were involved in nefarious sign stealing, the New York Mets have stayed silent on Carlos Beltrán’s future. Houston fired AJ Hinch one hour after baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred released his […]
