Is it safe to eat romaine lettuce from Salinas again? CDC says E. coli scare 'appears to be over'

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources 138 Cases Of E. Coli Linked To Romaine Lettuce In 25 States 138 Cases Of E. Coli Linked To Romaine Lettuce In 25 States Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:25Published on December 20, 2019 FDA Continues To Trace 3 Separate E. Coli Outbreaks Linked To Romaine Lettuce The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is continuing to investigate three separate outbreaks of E. coli linked to lettuce, one of which was first pointed out by Maryland health officials. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:24Published on December 13, 2019

Tweets about this