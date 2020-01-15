Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Epstein 'abuse' revealed in Virgin Islands lawsuit

BBC News Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
The case filed in the US Virgin Islands says the late financier molested girls as young as 12.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: Jeffrey Epstein trafficked underage girls in the Virgin Islands, according to government lawsuit

Jeffrey Epstein trafficked underage girls in the Virgin Islands, according to government lawsuit 00:56

 Jeffrey Epstein's private, Caribbean islands could end up in the hands of government officials after a new lawsuit claims the wealthy Palm Beach financier and his accomplices trafficked young women and underage girls throughout the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Recent related news from verified sources

Virgin Islands suit alleges decades-long abuse by Epstein

A lawsuit filed by prosecutors in the Virgin Islands says multimillionaire sex offender Jeffery Epstein used two private islands in the U.S. territory to engage...
CTV News Also reported by •Seattle TimesReuters

Epstein accused of abusing girls on U.S. Virgin Islands

Epstein is accused of using two private islands in the U.S. territory to carry out human trafficking, sexual abuse and forced labor of young women.
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SundMl

ML Sund Epstein 'abuse' revealed in Virgin Islands lawsuit #Epstein #WomensRights #Clinton https://t.co/xtyJx0uZ0C 20 minutes ago

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @BBCWorld: Epstein 'abuse' revealed in Virgin Islands lawsuit https://t.co/3lD1DMdS0m 22 minutes ago

Patenta_Peru

Patenta Peru Epstein 'abuse' revealed in Virgin Islands lawsuit https://t.co/iuxm1HmuHX 25 minutes ago

MiroCollas

Miro Collas Epstein 'abuse' revealed in Virgin Islands lawsuit https://t.co/CiJM2vmfsA 32 minutes ago

RobACooper

Robert Cooper Epstein 'abuse' revealed in Virgin Islands lawsuit https://t.co/OamfRsyREB 35 minutes ago

Forrest31880437

🇬🇧 Forrest 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 This is the guy that Prince Andrew associated with. Abusing 12-year old girls? Epstein 'abuse' revealed in Virgin… https://t.co/XdRW7mtuuS 43 minutes ago

deborahjonesnz

Deborah Jones 🐿 RT @radionz: Financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused girls as young as 12 on his private islands, the US Virgin Islands prosecutor has cl… 47 minutes ago

Anonlame

AnonIam BBC News - Epstein 'abuse' revealed in Virgin Islands lawsuit "Epstein and his associated trafficked underage gir… https://t.co/OCgUJTr2ZY 49 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.