Snowbound California woman found alive after 6 days missing

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
BUTTE MEADOWS, Calif. (AP) — A woman with dementia who went missing six days ago was discovered alive Wednesday in her snowbound sports utility vehicle in Northern California, authorities said. A search helicopter flying over the remote, mountainous community of Butte Meadows spotted a vehicle matching the description of the SUV owned by 68-year-old Paula […]
