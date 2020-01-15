Global  

Streaming service HBO Max to debut climate change series

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — HBO Max will debut an anthology series called “The Uninhabitable Earth” featuring fictional stories about what could result from Earth’s climate change. The series is inspired by David Wallace-Wells’ best-selling book and New York magazine article of the same name. Writer Adam McKay (“Vice” and “The Big Short”) will write and […]
