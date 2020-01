OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — A southeast Alabama mother, grandmother and grandfather accused of locking children in wooden cages have been arrested, a sheriff said Wednesday. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones announced the arrests of Pamela Deloris Bond, 66; James H. Bond, 69; and Kylla Michelle Mann, 30, AL.com reported. All three live in Smiths Station. […]

