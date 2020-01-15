Global  

Emma from The Wiggles uses Auslan to help deaf children access theatre

SBS Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Emma from The Wiggles uses Auslan to help deaf children access theatreA former Paralympian, a Wiggle and an internationally acclaimed artist have teamed up to produce a ground-breaking theatre production that is specially designed for Australia's deaf community.
New theatre show encourages deaf children to learn to dance

A former Paralympian, a Wiggle and an internationally acclaimed artist have teamed up to produce a ground-breaking theatre production that is specially designed...
