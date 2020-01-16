Mississippi State’s Hill, Thompson staying for senior years
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill and linebacker Erroll Thompson have decided to return to school for their senior seasons rather than enter the NFL draft. The decision represents a reversal for Hill, who had said last month he planned to enter the draft. Mississippi State announced Thursday that both Hill […]
