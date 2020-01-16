Bakers in India make 'world's longest' cake Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Bakers in Kerala have made a cake that stretches over 6 kilometers. The vanilla cake with chocolate frosting is an attempt to topple a world record held by bakers in China. 👓 View full article

