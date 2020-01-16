Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

No. 18 Seton Hall rallies in 2nd half to stun No. 5 Butler

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Powell scored 19 of his 29 points in the second half and Romaro Gill matched his career high with 17 points to lead No. 18 Seton Hall back from a 10-point halftime deficit for a 78-70 victory at No. 5 Butler on Wednesday night. The Pirates (13-4, 5-0 Big East) closed […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Powell scores 23, Seton Hall wins its sixth in row, 69-55

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Myles Powell scored 23 points, Seton Hall got a game-breaking 11-point, second-half run from its bench and the Pirates won their sixth...
Seattle Times

Butler struggles after halftime, falls 78-70 to Seton Hall for first Big East loss

Butler struggles after halftime, falls 78-70 to Seton Hall for first Big East lossMyles Powell and Romaro Gill combined for 34 second-half points as Seton Hall overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to pull away from No. 5 Butler 78-70.
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

_CollegeNetwork

The College Network The College Network No. 18 Seton Hall rallies in 2nd half to stun No. 5 Butler https://t.co/jmZvPt6LWL https://t.co/4zVXLdoCgO 1 hour ago

Sullivja

Prof. J. Sullivan RT @WFAN660: No. 18 Seton Hall rallies in 2nd half to stun No. 5 Butler. https://t.co/SfF9OaZSBz https://t.co/7xyUKpB8mF 1 hour ago

greeenorg

greeen No. 18 Seton Hall Rallies in 2nd Half to Stun No. 5 Butler - https://t.co/m26PASCKh9 1 hour ago

IzzyBernays

Izzy Bernays "No. 18 Seton Hall Rallies in 2nd Half to Stun No. 5 Butler" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/8BcMuSvQMe 2 hours ago

WFAN660

WFAN Sports Radio No. 18 Seton Hall rallies in 2nd half to stun No. 5 Butler. https://t.co/SfF9OaZSBz https://t.co/7xyUKpB8mF 2 hours ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: No. 18 Seton Hall rallies in 2nd half to stun No. 5 Butler https://t.co/b9EVRZLNLY 2 hours ago

Local4Sports

Local 4 Sports No. 18 Seton Hall rallies in 2nd half to stun No. 5 Butler https://t.co/9aRMuG19mC 2 hours ago

USSANews

Constitutional Drunk No. 18 Seton Hall rallies in 2nd half to stun No. 5 Butler https://t.co/OCDCySrwzi 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.