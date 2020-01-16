‘You called me a liar,’ Warren told Sanders post-Iowa debate
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — Elizabeth Warren accused Bernie Sanders of calling her a liar before a national television audience during a tense, post-debate exchange in which she refused to shake his outstretched hand, according to audio released Wednesday by CNN. The Democratic presidential rivals are strong progressives who had steadfastly refused to attack each other for […]
