Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Freshman Jermaine Couisnard hit a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded and South Carolina rallied from 14 points down in the second half to stun No. 10 Kentucky 81-78 on Wednesday night. Couisnard had a career-high 26 points, including his game-winner that banked in for the Gamecocks (9-7, 1-2 Southeastern Conference). When […] 👓 View full article