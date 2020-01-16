Global  

Police ready for any protests over climate, Margaret Court at Open

The Age Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
While police are not aware of any specific events planned for the tennis, they do have a "protest contingency plan" in place in case of any protests relating to climate change or controversial former player Margaret Court.
News video: 32 injured as India's annual bull-taming sport Jallikattu begins

32 injured as India's annual bull-taming sport Jallikattu begins 05:16

 Thirty-two people have been injured as the traditional bull-taming sport of Jallikattu got underway as part of a festival in southern India. Video from Pongal Festival in Madurai, Tamil Nadu captured on Wednesday (January 14) shows the bulls being released one by one into a crowd of...

India citizenship law: Supreme Court prepares to hear appeals [Video]India citizenship law: Supreme Court prepares to hear appeals

Supreme Court judges get ready to hear the first complaints against controversial new law.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:47Published

Hong Kong protests: Several arrested as demonstrators defy ban [Video]Hong Kong protests: Several arrested as demonstrators defy ban

Tear gas and violence in Hong Kong as thousands defy a police ban on protest marches.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:44Published


Award-winning ‘homophobe’ Margaret Court returns to Australian Open for tennis anniversary

Australia’s 2018 Homophobe of the Year Margaret Court has made her return to the Australian Open to mark the anniversary of her tennis accomplishments. The...
PinkNews Also reported by •BBC News

Police detain 185 climate protesters at Brussels car show

Police detained 185 protesters in central Brussels on Saturday after the environmental protest group Extinction Rebellion staged demonstrations at a car show in...
Reuters

