Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's father, wrestler Rocky Johnson, has died at 75

USATODAY.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Wrestler Rocky Johnson, a WWE Hall of Famer and the father of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has died. He was 75.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, Father Of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Dead At 75

WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, Father Of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Dead At 75 00:20

 WWE Hall of Famer Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson, father of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has died at 75, the WWE announced Wednesday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

UK's Johnson to Huawei critics: 'Tell us what the alternative is' [Video]UK's Johnson to Huawei critics: 'Tell us what the alternative is'

Washington has said intelligence-sharing may be at risk if the UK buys 5G equipment from Chinese tech giant Huawei.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:13Published

Boris Johnson rejects Nicola Sturgeon's plan for second Scottish independence referendum [Video]Boris Johnson rejects Nicola Sturgeon's plan for second Scottish independence referendum

Boris Johnson has rejected Nicola Sturgeon's call for Holyrood to be given the power to hold a fresh vote on independence, saying in a letter to the First Minister: "I cannot agree to any request for a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Dwayne Johnson’s father, wrestler Rocky Johnson, dies at 75


Chicago S-T

Rocky 'Soulman' Johnson Dead - WWE Star & Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Father Dies at 75

Rocky “Soulman” Johnson has sadly died. The WWE superstar and father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson passed away at the age of 75, the WWE confirmed...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BlackAmethyst30

Francesca Tonge Rocky Johnson, famed wrestler and father of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, dead at 75 https://t.co/9LfxdIhNIe 5 seconds ago

Young_Chrix

Chris RT @HotFreestyle: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s father Rocky Johnson has passed away at 75 years old. Rest in Peace 🙏🏽 https://t.co/Ww2Hk4rQOf 5 seconds ago

MrRottenTreats6

MrRottenTreats6 Dwayne Johnson's Dad, WWE Superstar Rocky 'Soul Man' Johnson Dead at 75 https://t.co/yMrf1FEVto 11 seconds ago

BeatlesKing

King Tobias RT @ABC30: Rocky "Soul Man" Johnson, WWE Hall of Famer and father of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has died, WWE said Wednesday. He was 75. ht… 13 seconds ago

XxNinjaGokuxX

XxNinjaGokuxX RT @IGN: WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, father of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, has passed away at 75. https://t.co/a3EcJKb338 https://t.co/… 17 seconds ago

ForzaCorrado

JCorrado RT @SkyNews: Rocky Johnson: Tributes paid as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's father and pro wrestler dies aged 75 https://t.co/U8ZPG65JfF 34 seconds ago

opennewswindow

Open News Window Canadian Rocky Johnson, father of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, dies at age 75 – Global News https://t.co/hM862zBxPD https://t.co/VQNHfbGbYh 47 seconds ago

emach532

Elsie 🇺🇸🐄🇧🇷🚜🇵🇹 RT @5DimesSB: WWE Hall of Famer Rocky "Soul Man" Johnson, father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has passed away at the age of 75. Here’s a… 56 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.