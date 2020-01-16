Global  

'You called me a liar,' Elizabeth Warren told Bernie Sanders after debate

The Age Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Elizabeth Warren accused Bernie Sanders of calling her a liar before a national television audience, according to audio released by CNN.
News video: Trump sides with Sanders in tiff with Warren

Trump sides with Sanders in tiff with Warren 00:34

 U.S. president Donald Trump weighed in to the row between Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday (January 14).

Bernie Sanders says "weather" was all he and Warren discussed after debate [Video]Bernie Sanders says "weather" was all he and Warren discussed after debate

Sen. Bernie Sanders says that he and Sen. Elizabeth Warren were discussing &quot;the weather&quot;.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:43Published

Bernie Sanders Says 'Weather' Was All He And Warren Discussed After Debate [Video]Bernie Sanders Says "Weather" Was All He And Warren Discussed After Debate

Sen. Bernie Sanders says that he and Sen. Elizabeth Warren were discussing "the weather". This was during a viral moment the night on Tuesday night, reports Business Insider. At the end of Tuesday..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bernie Campaign Manager Gives Sanders Side of Tense Viral Post-Debate Moment with Elizabeth Warren

Bernie Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir gave his candidate’s side of the tense post-debate moment between the Vermont senator and Massachusetts Senator...
Mediaite Also reported by •CTV NewsCBS News

Can a woman win the presidency? Clash exposes deeper issue

WASHINGTON (AP) — The smoldering political flareup between Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders has reignited a debate among Democratic primary voters over a...
Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.com

