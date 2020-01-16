Helen Luu RT @nytimes: Rocky Johnson, the professional wrestler known as Soul Man who helped train his son, the actor Dwayne (the Rock) Johnson, has… 6 seconds ago SJ RT @MarkDayNews: Former Nova Scotia wrestler Rocky Johnson has died at the age of 75. Rocky, the father of actor and former professional… 46 seconds ago Octavio Martinez Jr. The One that created The Great One... "Soulman" Rocky Johnson a Canadian black wrestler to paved the way of profess… https://t.co/2f8mPvIKNW 2 minutes ago playmaker RT @MoorInformation: Rocky Johnson, father of "The Rock" and a legendary professional wrestler in his own right, has died at the age of 75,… 3 minutes ago Eileen Newell RT @BreakingNews: Rocky "Soul Man" Johnson, former professional wrestler and father of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has died at age 75. https… 4 minutes ago Mike Carroll Rocky Johnson, Professional Wrestler and Father of Dwayne (the Rock) Johnson, Dies at 75 https://t.co/Hzmm54vwZR 4 minutes ago